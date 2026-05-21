Amadou Kromah reception

media release: Join us at 6:30 pm on May 28 to celebrate the new Amadou Kromah photo exhibition Preserving Art & Culture for a Decade. The artist will be present at the opening event and light refreshments will be served. This exhibition will be on view at Central Library in the Diane Endres Ballweg Gallery (3rd floor) from May 28, 2026 - August 1, 2026.

Preserving Art & Culture for a Decade in the artist's words:

For me, photography has always been more than capturing an image-it's about preserving a story, a feeling, and a moment in time that speaks to where we've been and where we're going. Over the past ten years, my lens has been a bridge between culture and community, reflecting the beauty, resilience, and depth of Black life in Madison and beyond.

Growing up on the South Side of Madison, I learned early that every face and every space has a story worth telling. My work focuses on authenticity: documenting real people, real emotions, and real experiences that too often go unseen. Whether photographing community leaders, local events, or quiet personal moments, l aim to create images that make people pause, remember, and feel seen.

This exhibition, Preserving Art & Culture for a Decade, is both a celebration and a reflection, honoring the creative journey that began when I was fifteen and continues to evolve with every project. My goal is to inspire others to value the art and culture that surround them every day, and to recognize that storytelling through images is one of the most powerful tools we have to connect and create change.

About the Artist:

Amadou Kromah is a Madison-based photographer who gained national recognition in 2017, earning Silver in the NAACP ACT-SO photography competition. His work includes photographing performances by artists such as Boyz II Men, Earth, Wind & Fire, Patti LaBelle, and Wynton Marsalis. Since beginning his practice in 2014, Kromah has worked across portraiture, fashion, landscape, travel, and event photography, collaborating with organizations including American Family Insurance, Overture Center, UW-Madison, and the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Within the local community, he has mentored teens in digital photography, served as an artist-in-residence at the Madison Public Library, and exhibited work at the Goodman Community Center, the Wisconsin State History Museum, and most recently, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

This exhibition was made possible with support from Madison Public Library Foundation.

https://www.akromah.com/