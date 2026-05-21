Amalgam Improv Anniversary Show

media release: 2 years of independent improv has led to a flourishing of new improv comedy styles, forms, and teams in Madison. Come celebrate the range of improv with some of Madison’s favorite improv teams and a special guest.

One ticket buys entrance to two different improv shows: The Improv Power-Hour featuring multiple powerhouse teams and I’mProv==>YourProv where a special guest tells stories woven into improv This will be a night of improv comedy you will not forget.

Buy Your Ticket for One Show – Present it at the Door of the Other Show and Get in Free!