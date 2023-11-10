Amanda Jane Hoffman
Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Amanda Jane Hoffman, one of Madison's queer lefty Jews, will play our favorite songs from the radio, stage, and campfire at her favorite local establishment, Bandung's Nutty Bar. She has sung-and-strummed sweetly across the country in theaters, cafes, pubs, and restaurants, sharing her genre and decade spanning covers with warmth, intelligence, and passion.
Info
Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music