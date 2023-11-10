Amanda Jane Hoffman

Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Amanda Jane Hoffman, one of Madison's queer lefty Jews, will play our favorite songs from the radio, stage, and campfire at her favorite local establishment, Bandung's Nutty Bar. She has sung-and-strummed sweetly across the country in theaters, cafes, pubs, and restaurants, sharing her genre and decade spanning covers with warmth, intelligence, and passion.

Info

280Bandung.jpg
Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-255-6910
Google Calendar - Amanda Jane Hoffman - 2023-11-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Amanda Jane Hoffman - 2023-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Amanda Jane Hoffman - 2023-11-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Amanda Jane Hoffman - 2023-11-10 19:00:00 ical