Amanda Langer reception

media release: Join Art Hub and Amanda Langer for her First Friday Opening Reception, 6-8 pm on Dec. 6.

It's a big night in Cambridge! Take a stroll after the Christmas Tree lighting and check out her artwork. We have delicious beverages to enjoy while you mingle and have enjoy yourself.

Meet Amanda Langer

"My work is an exploration into the contrasting and often conflicting natures we hold within us and around us. By exploring the dualities within the materials I work with, I seek to similarly expose the variability within ourselves. I enjoy investigating how fiber and metal can be combined in new and surprising ways, and I believe it shows how the multitudes of elements between humans and our societies have infinite potential to combine and work together to find harmony."

Amanda Langer earned her bachelor of fine arts from the UW-Stevens Point in 2017 and has since worked in ecological restoration while pursuing art on the side. She is currently returning to her art in pursuit of melding her two primary passions into one cohesive whole.

The exhibition continues through Jan. 3. Hours: Tues-Friday 12-7pm, Saturdays 10-5, Sunday 11-3. Holiday changes: closing at 5 pm on 11/27 and 12/26; closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas, plus 12/29-1/1.