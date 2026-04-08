Amanda Poulson

media release: Amanda takes you on a musical journey of beloved masterpieces with sweeping, powerful vocals. From Italian arias to contemporary pop, she revisits some of the greatest melodies of all time, delivered with a twist as only Amanda can. Her career has ranged from intimate dinner theatres to arena shows and everything in between. She achieved her Broadway dreams, fronted rock and jazz bands, performed as a classical soloist in ancient amphitheaters, and was a featured entertainer on the world's largest cruise ship. Her show takes her career forty years in the making and condenses it into an unforgettable performance that will make you yearn for more music from Amanda’s life on stage.

Ready for a night unlike any other in Madison? Cabaret Soirée is back, bringing the dazzling and intimate world of cabaret to life! Imagine yourself in a cozy setting, maybe with a drink in hand, as incredible singers take the stage. For one unforgettable hour, you'll be captivated by phenomenal music, fascinating stories, and genuine moments that will stay with you long after the lights dim. This season is extra special, featuring both legendary national cabaret stars and the freshest local voices. Don't miss out on these unique, one-night-only events – with audiences limited to 100, you'll feel like part of the magic!