Amanda Rickers Band, Mobius Striptease

press release: Join us for a special one-night engagement. The Amanda Rickers Band graces the Bierock performance space on Friday February 11. Expect a jazz-driven, female-fronted act that will delight earbuds on Madison’s Northside.

Support comes from Möbius Striptease. The opening act begins at 8:00 p.m. After a brief break, The Amanda Rickers Band will play a closing set.

At the time of publication, a mask is required except for eating and drinking per Public Health Madison and Dane County. Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.