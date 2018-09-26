press release: Amara La Negra is a Dominican-American multi-faceted entrepreneur and entertainer. She is a proud Afro-Latina who is fighting her way to success without compromising who she is.

As one of the 2018 Latinx Heritage Month Keynote Speakers, Amara La Negra, Amara La Negra will focus on many hardships she and women like her have endured while still celebrating her Latinidad.

An Evening with Amara La Negra on September 26 at Shannon Hall, Memorial Union. Doors open at 6:30pm.