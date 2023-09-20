media release: AMASIAN meetup networking events occur on the third Wednesday of each month. Our next one is at World of Beer at 8225 Greenway Blvd, Ste 140, Middleton, WI 53562 on Wednesday, September 20th; networking from 5 PM - 7 PM, and after 7 PM, there will be karaoke until 9 PM.

Enjoy a dazzling fusion of culture and tradition ignited by the enchanting Dragon Dancers and savory Asian food to purchase from the food truck. Whether you want to expand your network, learn from others in your field, or connect with fellow Asians in your community, this group is for you. We also welcome members who are not of Asian descent but are interested in connecting with the Asian-American community. Diversity and inclusivity are vital to building a solid and supportive network. This is an event that you won't want to miss!

There is no cover charge; Supranet sponsoring the first drink/beverage and lite appetizers. If you want food from the food cart or additional beverages, there will be a fee.