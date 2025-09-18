Amateur Dessert Competition Networking Mixer

Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: You are invited to a sweet night of networking, community building, and culinary celebration on one of Madison’s most scenic rooftops.

Foodies, entrepreneurs, community advocates, and dessert enthusiasts are all welcome to:

  • Sample treats from local amateur bakers and vote for your favorite sweet creation!
  • Meet Black business owners, creatives, and community leaders making an impact in Madison.
  • Celebrate as we announce the official winners of the 10th Annual Madison Black Restaurant Week 🎉

Got a Sweet Tooth?

Show Off Your Baking Skills!

Sign Up for the Amateur Dessert Contest!

Register Today!

Indulge in mouthwatering creations, meaningful connections, & a milestone celebration!

Reserve your seat today!Discounts available for Madison Black Chamber of Commerce members. Not a member? Join today!

