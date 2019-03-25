Amaze-Maze
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: March 25-31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Celebrations Room
Crawl, wiggle, and clamber though out kid-sized labyrinth made from up-cycled materials. During Spring Break: Creation Destination we’re transforming our celebrations rooms into a 3-D maze just for kids! It’s great, physical fun with an added dose of artistic creation. What will you be inspired to turn your Amazon.com cardboard buildup into, before it heads to the recycling bin?
