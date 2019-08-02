The Amazing Acro-cats
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Amazing Acro-Cats Featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats are a troupe of touring performing house cats. This one-of-a-kind, two-hour long purrformance features talented domesticated house cats rolling on balls, riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, and more!
Fri, Aug 2 - 7:00
Sat, Aug 3 - 3:00
Sat, Aug 3 - 7:00
Sun, Aug 4 - 1:00
Sun, Aug 4 - 5:00
Mon, Aug 5 - 7:00
Very Important Cat People (VICP) Level 1: $43
Very Important Cat People (VICP) Level 2: $33
Reserved Seating: $23
The Amazing Acro-Cats are suitable for all ages! But for the concentration of the feline performers, there is a strict no-crying-babies policy.