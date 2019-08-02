The Amazing Acro-cats

Google Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-02 19:00:00

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Amazing Acro-Cats Featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats are a troupe of touring performing house cats. This one-of-a-kind, two-hour long purrformance features talented domesticated house cats rolling on balls, riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, and more!

Fri, Aug 2 - 7:00

Sat, Aug 3 - 3:00

Sat, Aug 3 - 7:00

Sun, Aug 4 - 1:00

Sun, Aug 4 - 5:00

Mon, Aug 5 - 7:00

Very Important Cat People (VICP) Level 1: $43

Very Important Cat People (VICP) Level 2: $33

Reserved Seating: $23

The Amazing Acro-Cats are suitable for all ages! But for the concentration of the feline performers, there is a strict no-crying-babies policy.

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Events
608-661-9696
Google Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-02 19:00:00 Google Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-03 15:00:00 Google Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-03 19:00:00 Google Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-04 13:00:00 Google Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-04 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-04 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-04 17:00:00 iCalendar - The Amazing Acro-cats - 2019-08-04 17:00:00