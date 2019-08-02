press release: The Amazing Acro-Cats Featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats are a troupe of touring performing house cats. This one-of-a-kind, two-hour long purrformance features talented domesticated house cats rolling on balls, riding skateboards, jumping through hoops, and more!

Fri, Aug 2 - 7:00

Sat, Aug 3 - 3:00

Sat, Aug 3 - 7:00

Sun, Aug 4 - 1:00

Sun, Aug 4 - 5:00

Mon, Aug 5 - 7:00

Very Important Cat People (VICP) Level 1: $43

Very Important Cat People (VICP) Level 2: $33

Reserved Seating: $23

The Amazing Acro-Cats are suitable for all ages! But for the concentration of the feline performers, there is a strict no-crying-babies policy.