The Amazing Race (Createability Style)

RSVP

Camp Createability Gallery, Monona 2001 W. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Let's go on an adventure! Gather your team, hop in your car and begin the AMAZING RACE through Dane County. Createability style, of course!

You will navigate the city and follow clues provided. At every destination, each team must complete a challenge to be given their next location. Meet at 2001 W Broadway, Monona

Info

Camp Createability Gallery, Monona 2001 W. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53713
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Recreation
RSVP
Google Calendar - The Amazing Race (Createability Style) - 2022-10-08 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Amazing Race (Createability Style) - 2022-10-08 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Amazing Race (Createability Style) - 2022-10-08 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Amazing Race (Createability Style) - 2022-10-08 12:00:00 ical