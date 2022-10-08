The Amazing Race (Createability Style)
Camp Createability Gallery, Monona 2001 W. Broadway, Monona, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Let's go on an adventure! Gather your team, hop in your car and begin the AMAZING RACE through Dane County. Createability style, of course!
You will navigate the city and follow clues provided. At every destination, each team must complete a challenge to be given their next location. Meet at 2001 W Broadway, Monona
