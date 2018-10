press release: Amazon is hosting a free beauty event at the Madison Amazon pickup location at 821 W. Johnson Street. The event will be held from 11am-5pm and lasts through Thurs. Oct. 25.

Customers picking up packages or those just stopping by can enjoy:

· Free massages by an aesthetician

· Onsite aestheticians sharing personalized skin advice

· Free samples of Neutrogena products including a facial cleaner, masks and body oil