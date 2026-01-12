7 & 9:30 pm, 4/24-25. $36.

media release: Amber Autry is a Nashville-based stand-up comedian known for her high-energy performances and sharp, relatable humor. An ancestor of iconic singing cowboy Gene Autry, Amber honed her comedic skills at Chicago’s renowned Second City before transitioning to stand-up. Now a headliner, her dynamic stage presence has led her to share the spotlight with comedy heavyweights such as Nate Bargatze, Whitney Cummings, Fortune Feimster, and Tim Meadows. Autry’;s growing acclaim includes features on Peacock TV, Drybar Comedy, and Don’t Tell Comedy, as well as a recent appearance on Netflix’s “Introducing…”.