ONLINE: Amber Boudreau

press release: About The Dragoneer: When 15 year-old Moira Noble stumbles across a cave and a dragon in need of help, she accidentally forms a link to it and becomes a Dragoneer. Now the growing Zephyr needs a new place to stay and a steady supply of spicy potato chips. Her homework grows to include magic and how to fight with a sword, all so that she can keep Zephyr safe from an escalating troll threat. Meanwhile, she must keep up appearances, because if she fails to help Zephyr find a way home, it won't just be her dragon’s life on the line...but hers as well.

Amber Boudreau has a background in geology. In between household projects and parenting, she writes youth and adult fantasy. A native of northwest Indiana, she currently lives in Madison, Wisconsin with her husband and two children.

Tracey S. Phillips is the author of Best Kept Secrets published by Crooked Lane Books. The manuscript won a Hugh Holton award in 2018, and the unagented debut was released in 2019.