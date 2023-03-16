Free/donations.

media release: From Green Bay Wisconsin: Singer-songwriter and 2018 Nash-Next finalist, Amelia Ford mixes soft soprano with raw grit in her 50+ original pop and folk-rock songs. Often drawing vocal comparisons to Alanis Morissette, Amelia is innately musical, self-taught on guitar, piano, and bass. However her greatest standout, songwriting, is unmistakably her home. Amelia divulges natural melodies and unique phrasing of lyrics faster than she can record, share, and promote them, yet maintaining her unique signature qualities. Audiences are additionally charmed by her brazenly open introspection and whimsical, unabashed humor, as well as emotive vocals. Her long-awaited debut album "Wide Wide Open," recorded at Rock Garden Studio in Appleton, was released in February and is available on all platforms.