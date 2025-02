Amelia Ray, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: Amelia Ray: is The Interpreter – a writer, composer and performer whose performances bring to life intricate, rhythmic and emotional musical stories full of characters as raw, confused and contradictory as we all are. The San Francisco native has performed across the States and Europe, was selected to appear at the 2024 National Women’s Music Festival, and was an Art Omi: Music 2024 Musician-in-Residence.

On the 2nd Saturday of each month, we will feature an artist that will be performing at the 2025 National Women's Music Festival.

We are having fun with this series, getting previews of the upcoming festival performers and seeing new artists in the Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. Please consider joining us.

$10 will get you a zoom concert for your household. However, this event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members need to send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

