media release: Activist and comedian Amer Zahr will speak at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. on Being Arab in America as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee's free lecture lineup.

The event, titled “An Evening with Amer Zahr: Being Arab in America” will feature a 60-minute lecture followed by a 30-minute audience Q&A. Tickets will become available on Jan. 27, with a limit of one ticket per person. Registration for the event will be available on the Wisconsin Campus Arts Ticketing Page .

Zahr’s 2014 book “Being Palestinian Makes Me Smile” showcases his own experience as a refugee and immigrant, sharing a heartfelt and humorous take on the experiences of Palestinians in America that has become a leading voice for Arab Americans on the national stage.

Following his book, Zahr created his 2017 documentary “We’re Not White,” which further explores the Arab-American identity as a community that legally falls under ‘white’ according to the US Census.

"Refugees might stumble every once in a while in America, but they make it work,” Zahr said in his 2022 TEDx Talk.

In addition to his creative work, Zahr founded the 1001 Laughs Comedy Festival, which brings Arab and Muslim comedians together to celebrate their unique narratives.

The student-led WUD DLS Committee brings engaging and influential people to the UW–Madison campus to encourage thought-provoking conversations. WUD includes 11 committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs that program thousands of events each year.

Patrons can learn more about the upcoming free talk featuring Amer Zahr here.