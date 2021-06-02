American Association of Zoo Keepers-Badger Chapter Fundraiser

press release: Hops for Horns: A Fundraiser for Rhino Conservation

The local chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers is holding our annual fundraiser for rhino conservation in partnership with The Biergarten at Olbrich Park. All proceeds will go to several conservation organizations to help all five species of Rhinos. 5pm - 9pm, Wednesday June 2, The Biergarten at Olbrich Park.

Event is free, bring ID to get into the Biergarten. https://www.facebook. com/events/323038239162832/