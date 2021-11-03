ONLINE: American Black Film Festival

media release: In 1997, some ninety people convened in Acapulco for the very first ABFF. Our mission was to create a nexus of Black creatives to encourage, uplift and celebrate one another. Twenty-five years later, we stand as a leading film festival, bringing together movie enthusiasts, artists and filmmakers from around the world, cutting across an extraordinary range of stories, countries and cultures. It’s been an incredible journey!

While the festival is widely known for promoting what’s hot in Black film and television, our most significant work is to uplift new voices. We have supported and celebrated the talent of hundreds of artists over the years, including presentations of our very first ABFF Rising Star Award to Halle Berry in 1997 and the HBO Short Film Award to director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) in 2011.

What began as an endeavor to showcase the work of African American filmmakers has grown into a global celebration of Black culture, pride and strength. Among our most esteemed accomplishments are the ABFF images and artifacts that the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture has included in its permanent collection in Washington, D.C.

This year we are celebrating 25 years of ABFF storytelling and storytellers! Join us on ABFFPlay.com for an exciting and inspiring virtual experience: film and television premieres, panels, celebrity conversations, master classes and more, November 3-14.