American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Member Social

press release: Whether you are quitting smoking, fighting cancer or helping someone fight cancer, you don’t have to do it alone. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) is hosting a member social on Thursday in Madison.

Join us for fun-filled evening to celebrate ACS CAN's successes fighting cancer and meet other ACS CAN members in your community! Appetizers will be provided and The Great Dane Pub and Brewery and there will be a cash bar. Cancer patients, survivors, loved-ones and caregivers are encouraged to attend, share their experience with each other and learn how they can fight back.

While this event is exclusive to ACS CAN members, if you are not an ACS CAN member, we encourage you to join at the event for a minimum $10 donation.