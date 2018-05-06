The American Dream in Wisconsin Celebration

press release:Sunday, May 6, from 4–5:30 pm, American Family DreamBank • 1 North Pinckney St., Madison

Join the Wisconsin Academy in celebrating our year-long exploration of the American Dream in Wisconsin. The reception will take place at the American Family Insurance DreamBank, where attendees will have the opportunity to explore this bank of inspiration and mingle with speakers from this year's series while enjoying food and beverages from local entrepreneurs achieving their dreams in Wisconsin. Featured local businesses include Underground Butcher, Hook's Cheese, Roots Chocolate, Umami, Stateline Distillery, and Working Draft Brewery.

Thanks to generous donations, all food and beverage is included in the ticket price of $15 for Academy members / $25 for the general public (non-Academy members). All proceeds will benefit Wisconsin Academy programs.