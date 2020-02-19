press release: In American Factory, hopes soar when a Chinese glass company opens a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.

Wednesday, February 19, 6:30pm

Union South Marquee Theatre (1308 W. Dayton, Madison)

Following the film, join a discussion led by Adrienne Pagac (Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 39; past co-president of the UW Teaching Assistants’ Association), Charity Schmidt (TAA and UFAS member; past TAA co-president), and Sara Trongone (current co-President, TAA).

Free & open to the public.