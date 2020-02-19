American Factory
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: In American Factory, hopes soar when a Chinese glass company opens a factory in an abandoned General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.
Wednesday, February 19, 6:30pm
Union South Marquee Theatre (1308 W. Dayton, Madison)
Following the film, join a discussion led by Adrienne Pagac (Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 39; past co-president of the UW Teaching Assistants’ Association), Charity Schmidt (TAA and UFAS member; past TAA co-president), and Sara Trongone (current co-President, TAA).
Free & open to the public.