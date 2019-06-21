American Family Insurance Championship
University Ridge Golf Course 9002 County Highway PD, Madison, Wisconsin 53593
American Family Insurance
The 18th hole at the American Family Championship.
press release: The 2019 American Family Insurance Championship will be open to the public June 21-23. Tickets for the 2019 American Family Insurance Championship will be available starting January 2019.
Info
