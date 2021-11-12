press release: Ken Kwapis In-Person!

USA | 1973 | 35mm | 112 min.

Director: George Lucas; Cast: Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Cindy Williams

In Lucas’ smash-hit second feature, the post-high-school-graduation hijinks of a group of California youth during one night late in the summer of 1962 are depicted with humor and poignancy. Itself influenced by Fellini’s I Vitelloni, American Graffiti would go on to inspire several decades of teen and young adult comedies. Howard, Dreyfuss, Paul LeMat, Mackenzie Phillips, Charles Martin Smith, Candy Clark, Suzanne Somers, and Harrison Ford comprise only part of the extraordinary cast of stars-on-the- rise. This presentation will be introduced by director and ensemble movie specialist Ken Kwapis (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, He’s Just Not That Into You), who will also discuss this personal favorite after the screening.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions from September 3 through December 18.