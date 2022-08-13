× Expand courtesy Olivia Carter Olivia Carter

press release: The Graduate Hotel and its rooftop venue Camp Trippalindee have teamed up with Madison Comedy Week and the American Journal of Losers podcast to create its first-ever live event, featuring accompanying standup from Olivia Carter, Jonathan Dunne, Ken Barns, and Henry Toups.

The American Journal of Losers is a podcast produced by former Madison comics Adam McShane, Cosmo Nomikos, and Joey Bednarski. They have become “The nation’s #1 academic resource on losers, chumps, and has-beens. Join comedians/scholars Adam McShane, Joey Bednarski, and Cosmo Nomikos as they profile extinct animals, stupid criminals and just about every other kind of failure on God’s green earth.”

Free.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!