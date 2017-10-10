American Marketing Association-Madison

press release: AMA Madison October Luncheon, “Generating Brand Love in a World of Fierce Competition”

When your product is intangible and customers infrequently interact with you, how do you create meaningful opportunities for consumer engagement?

Join us October 10 to find out how American Family Insurance generates brand love in a fiercely competitive and low consumer involvement category!

Anne Norman, Enterprise Brand Strategy Director at AmFam, will share her story of creating the insurance industry’s first flagship brand experience store, DreamBank--and the impact it has had in the community.

Tue, October 10, 2017, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM CDT, Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way

Price: $10-40

Speaker bio: Anne Norman

Anne has been with American Family Insurance since 2011, managing and now directing all aspects of the company's branding strategy. Before joining American Family, Anne was a brand manager for Culver's for five years. She earned her MBA from UW-Madison in 2017, and is also a Certified Life Coach.