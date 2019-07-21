American Players Theatre 40th Anniversary Party

press release:Celebrating 40 Years in the Woods

In honor of this milestone, we’ll be hosting a party befitting a theater of our age and stature — except more fun. July 21 is the big day - come party like it's 1979. We've got all sorts of celebratory stuff planned, including:

Live music by APT company members and special guests

A silent auction featuring artifacts from the APT stage and artwork made by APT designers and artisans

Food carts from Pizza Brutta, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Kona Ice

Speak the Speech – a marathon of scenes and monologues from APT’s past (read more below)

The official opening of Art in the Woods, a series of installations on the APT property

And more fun in the works!

We hope you’ll join us in celebrating! And in the meantime, keep up with the plans as they progress on the APT website.

Speak the Speech: A Live APT Redux

As promised, here's the scoop on the Speak the Speech event running alongside the 40th Anniversary celebration. The plan: to fill the Hill stage with memories of APT plays past.

From noon through the end of the anniversary party at 4 pm, we’ll be speaking the words of the last 40 years, culminating in some favorites by APT’s Core Acting Company.

Want to join us?

We invite you to pick your favorite monologue, or grab some friends and do a scene on the Hill stage. Anything is fair game, as long as it’s 5 minutes or less and is from the canon of APT productions. To refresh your memory, check out the production history.

What better way to honor this milestone than a pass-the-baton marathon of words from APT’s past – floating through the air and filling our hearts? Give it a go! To sign up, simply fill out this Google form.