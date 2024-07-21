American Players Theatre 45th Anniversary Party

media release: Come celebrate 45 years of Summer! We like to think we throw a pretty good party around here, and you’re not going to want to miss this one.

Listen to live music featuring APT artists sitting in with our house band for the day, Alys and the Ark.

Test your APT knowledge at Trivia Bingo, featuring APT celebrity callers.

Learn what goes on behind the scenes with live demonstrations from APT artisans.

Bid and win at the silent and live auctions featuring art, experiences, APT artifacts and more.

Stock up and support APT at our fundraising wine pull.

Record your history at our first-ever registry for long-time APT audience members.

All culminating in a "greatest hits" presentation by the APT Core Company.

Play tickets are not included with Anniversary Celebration tickets. If you wish to attend Ma Rainey's Black Bottom or Wolf at the Door on July 21, please order your play tickets in advance as performances may sell out.

Special Thanks to our 45th Anniversary Party Sponsors

J.H. Findorff & Son Kraemer Brothers Orange Tree Imports