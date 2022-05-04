media release: This spring, the La Follette School will host leading experts to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing our country.

The event series American Democracy, American Dream will examine the importance of public policy’s influence on democracy and everyday American life. Events will cover the history of 19th century petitioning, America’s evolving role on the global stage, and capitalism’s effects on the working class.

All spring events are free. With the exception of our annual Alumni & Friends Reception, all events will be open to the public and livestreamed online.

May 4, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center – La Follette Forum 2022: American Power, Prosperity, and Democracy

Registration is now open for the third annual La Follette Forum, which will focus on American Power, Prosperity, and Democracy. Experts from academia, journalism, private industry, and the public policy world will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendant international economic crisis, the rise of China as a world power, and threats of authoritarianism to the future of American democracy.

The La Follette Forum is made possible by the La Follette School's Kohl Initiative.

8:15 – 9 a.m. Check-In and Breakfast

9 – 9:15 a.m. Opening Remarks

9:15 – 10:45 a.m. Session 1 Prosperity: Crises, Debt & the Future of American Economic Policy

11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch and Breakout Discussions

1:15 – 2:45 p.m. Session 2 Power: The Rise of China & the Future of American Foreign Policy

3 – 4:30 p.m. Session 3 Democracy: The Authoritarian Challenge & the Future of American Democracy

4:30 – 6 p.m. Closing Remarks, Reception & Networking