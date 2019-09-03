American Red Cross Blood Drive

press release: The University of Wisconsin-Madison began its efforts to help save lives by hosting American Red Cross blood drives in the 1970s. Since that first drive was held, thousands of lives have been impacted. The community is invited to join the UW Red Cross Club in this long-standing tradition to help local patients by donating blood at the Red Cross UW Madison Kick Off Blood Drive Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Library and Sept. 4-5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gordon Dining and Event Center.

“Blood and platelet donors can feel confident that by donating blood through the Red Cross they are helping to ensure that blood products are available for patients in hospitals throughout the American Red Cross Badger-Hawkeye Region,” said Roxanne Berra, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross.

In Dane County, the Red Cross provides blood products to many area hospitals. While local hospital needs are met first, the Red Cross functions as a national blood system and has a unique ability to help ensure all hospital patients throughout the U.S. have the blood they need, when and where they need it.

Everyone who attempts to help save lives at the UW-Madison Kick Off Red Cross Blood Drive will receive a free giveaway item, while supplies last. Blood and platelets are needed for many different reasons. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.

How to donate blood: Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code “Badgers” or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or to obtain more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

