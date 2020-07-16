American Red Cross Blood Drive

press release: Bethel Lutheran Church and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive on Thursday, July 16. This drive will be the 9th Annual Blood Drive in Honor of Lance Corporal Charles Bertun.

Charles "Chas" Bertun was a life-long member of Bethel Lutheran Church, serving many years as a food pantry volunteer and camp counselor at Bethel Horizons. Also a dedicated blood donor, Chas is loved and missed by many. To honor and celebrate his life, please come and donate blood. Non-perishable food items and/or cash donations will be accepted for the Bethel Food Bank.

Please join our lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today! Note that the blood drive will be held at the Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club this year as Bethel is not open to the public at this time.

The Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 West Dayton St., Madison, WI 53703

Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org

Enter sponsor code: StateCapMadison

OR Click here to schedule an appointment:

https://www.redcrossblood.org/ give.html/drive-results?order= DATE&range=10&zipSponsor= StateCapMadison

**All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies. redcrossblood.org/ antibodytesting. Donors will receive results within 7-10 days after their donation via the blood app or their online donor profile.