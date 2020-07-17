American Red Cross Blood Drive

press release: Madison Public Library’s Central Library has partnered with the American Red Cross to host two blood drives this summer. Only guests with scheduled appointments will be allowed into the building. We encourage masks, and the Red Cross will provide a mask if you don't have one. Donors can enter the Central Library building through the Fairchild Street doors.

Drive Details:

Date: Fri Jul 17, 2020, 09:30 AM - 02:30 PM

Click here to make an appointment

Date: Wed Aug 26, 2020, 09:30 AM - 02:30 PM

Click here to make an appointment

Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St, Community Room 301

Healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter in place declarations or are operating under a phased reopening plan. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.

“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.” - U.S. Surgeon General

The American Red Cross recently began testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. This test is not to diagnose current COVID-19 symptoms, referred to as a diagnostic test. (Donors will receive results within 7-10 days)