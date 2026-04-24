American Red Cross Blood Drive

media release: Tuesday, April 28th – 10AM to 2:30PM – Located in basement level (showroom) of 202 State Street.

All donors receive an IAN’S FREE SLICE COUPON, 1 $10 BEVERAGE VOUCHER TO COMEDY ON STATE RECEIVE –

Help hope bloom! Give blood 4/13-30 for $15 E-GIFT CARD TO MERCHANT OF CHOICE. See rcblood.org/hope

The Red Cross has launched the new Blood Donor Rewards program! Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, all donors now automatically earn points when they come to give. Donors can redeem points any time of year to receive e-gift cards or save them to redeem and claim an exclusive Red Cross merchandise item in the next calendar year. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/Rewards.

Let’s make a difference together!