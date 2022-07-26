American Red Cross Blood Drive

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join Camp Do Good! Help give patients a chance for a brighter future! Make your appointment for our Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, July 26th from 10:00am-3:00pm.

Sign up to give at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Garver

All blood types needed!

https://www.facebook.com/events/405770641526497/

Health & Fitness, Volunteer
