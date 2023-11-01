American Red Cross Blood Drive

media release: Please join us for the second annual Main Street Industries / Common Wealth Development Blood Drive, sponsored by Old Sugar Distillery, Giant Jones Brewing Company, and The Progressive magazine. The drive is located at 931 E. Main Street, Madison, WI 53704 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 1, 2023. All presenting donors will receive a 2024 Hidden History of the United States wall calendar from The Progressive and a discount coupon for a beverage of their choice from Giant Jones. You can sign-up to donate at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code “MainStreet” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) for more information.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.