American Red Cross Blood Drive

media release: Mark your calendars, Middleton! Join us for the City of Middleton Blood Drive on Monday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7426 Hubbard Avenue. Your donation could save lives—and it only takes a little of your time!

Schedule your appointment today by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. Plus, you can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass!