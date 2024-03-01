American Red Cross Blood Drive

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Madison VA Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 8:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on March 1, 2024, in building 22, room 310. (A second drive will take place June 21).

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. Your blood donation is needed now to help alleviate the shortage and ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code: VAHospitalMadison. Walk-ins welcome.

