American Red Cross Blood Drive

media release: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., WARF Building, 14th floor, 610|614 Walnut Street, Madison (Donors will have designated free parking in the blue stalls surrounding the building). Click here to schedule an appointment or visit Redcrossblood.org and enter WARF in the Find a Blood Drive box.

While we settle back into fall routines, donors are asked to book a time to give blood or platelets before busy fall schedules and holiday celebrations ramp up.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donors are needed to help ensure blood and platelets are on the shelves for cancer patients and others who rely on transfusions for care.

Those who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Eligible donors with types O, B negative or A negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive.

Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.