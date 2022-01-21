American Red Cross Blood Drive

press release: Wilde East Towne Honda will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Hosting a blood drive supports Wilde East Towne Honda’s core values of giving back to the community,” said Jorge Hidalgo, General Manager of Wilde East Towne Honda. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor. This blood drive is our way of giving staff and community members an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition,” Hidalgo said. “We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”

As stated by the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O-negative, A-negative and B-negative.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 608-316-2308 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with ZIP code 53718.