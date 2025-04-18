American Revolution 250th Anniversary Lanter Service

Livestream: https://vimeo.com/event/5056560

media release: The Old North Church is offering a traditional Lantern Service on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 7:00pm in honor of the 250th anniversary of the “two if by sea” signal from the church’s steeple on the eve of the American Revolution.

Dr. Heather Cox Richardson, acclaimed author and professor of history at Boston College, will deliver the keynote address.

Organized by Old North’s clergy and congregation and modeled on the service offered for the 200th anniversary in 1975 with President Gerald Ford, this 250th Anniversary Lantern Service recalls the lights of freedom and encourages reflection on the meaning of faith, freedom, and American democracy today. It will include inspirational music; Paul Revere’s own recollection of his historic ride and Old North’s signal lights; Heather Cox Richardson’s address; and prayers for our nation as we begin our Semiquincentennial. The service will culminate with the lighting of the Old North’s historic lanterns.