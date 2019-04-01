American Veterans: War, Music & Memory

press release: Overture Center for the will host two audience engagement events in the coming weeks:

Asian American Perspectives on Miss Saigon: Stereotypes, History and Community on March 27

on March 27 American Veterans: War, Music and Memory on April 1

Both events are free and open to the public.

“Overture Center believes art is intended to be the vehicle that creates opportunity for critical, courageous conversations on our current sociopolitical concerns, cultural issues and beyond,” said Sandra Gajic, President and CEO. “Our goal is to use Overture as a gathering point that brings people together around dialogue that fosters a greater understanding of our similarities and differences.”

American Veterans: War, Music and Memory

Vietnam veteran and author Doug Bradley explores how and why U.S. troops turned to music as a way of coping with the complexities of war and trauma through songs, images and stories from the men and women who fought the Vietnam War. He’ll demonstrate how music was important for every group of Vietnam veterans—black and white, Latinx and Native American, men and women, officers and “grunts.” Together their testimony taps into memories—individual and cultural—that capture a central, if often overlooked, component of the veteran experience during and after the trauma of war -- music.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC (Pre-registration required)

Monday, April 1, 6:30 p.m., Promenade Hall