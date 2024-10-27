America's New Map: Restoring Our Global Leadership in an Era of Climate Change and Demographic Collapse

media release: On Sunday, October 27, from 6:30-8:00pm in Tripp Commons, Memorial Union, Thomas P.M. Barnett will be speaking at student run event on his experiences as a geo-strategist and chief analyst! The event is hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series.

Thomas P.M. Barnett will discuss relevant work relating to his vast career path as well as topics covered in his new book. He is known for his work at the Naval War College and at the Office of Force Transformation in the Department of Defense under the direction of the late Vice Admiral Arthur K. Cebrowski (U.S. Navy, Ret.) – the father of “network-centric warfare.” After 9/11, Thomas joined Cebrowski’s new Office of Force Transformation in the Office of the Secretary of Defense as his Assistant for Strategic Futures. In that capacity, he developed an influential brief on globalization and international security, which later morphed into a New York Times-bestselling book, The Pentagon’s New Map (2004). Dr. Barnett is in high demand within government circles as a forecaster of global conflict and an expert of globalization, as well as within corporate circles as a management consultant and conference presenter.