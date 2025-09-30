America’s New Racial Battle Lines and the Second Trump Administration

media release: UW Havens-Wright Center hybrid in-person (Room 8417) and online event. If you would like to attend online, you must register in advance.

This event is presented in collaboration with the Center for the Humanities at UW-Madison.

Rogers M. Smith is the Christopher H. Browne Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author or co-author of many articles and nine books, most recently America’s New Racial Battle Lines: Protect versus Repair (2024) with Desmond King. His book Civic Ideals: Conflicting Visions of Citizenship in U.S. History, was a Finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in History. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Political and Social Science, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the American Philosophical Society, and a former president of the American Political Science Association.