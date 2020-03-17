America’s Next Growth Center: Wisconsin's Future as a National Tech and Innovation Hub

press release: A 2019 study by The Brookings Institution and the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) identified Madison as the top candidate to serve as a regional tech hub among 35 “potentially transformative growth centers” across the country. The study calls for federal funding of up to $10 billion annually to advance eight to ten new regional growth centers across the Midwest. The report also includes the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area. Hear from Robert Atkinson, co-author of the report, along with Madison-area academic, business, and government leaders about the study and its potential impact for our state.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Time: 7- 8:30 pm

Location: Union South, 1308 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53715 (Room TBD)

The event is free and open to the public.

https://federalrelations.wisc.edu/uncategorized/featured-event-americas-next-growth-center-wisconsins-future-as-a-national-tech-and-innovation-hub/

The event is presented by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Wisconsin System and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.