AMIGOS Summer Program

press release: AMIGOS Summer Programs - Information Sessions

What are you doing next summer? How about a volunteer experience in Latin America? Come to an information session to learn more about AMIGOS summer 2018 projects for high school students and talk with recent AMIGOS participants.

For over 50 years AMIGOS has been a leader in international youth development, offering cultural immersion and leadership experiences in Latin America. Visit the website for more information about Amigos de las Americas, our summer programs for high school students, and gap year programs for college students.

Thursday, September 21, 6:30 PM-7:30 PM, Alicia Ashman Library,733 N. High Point Road

Thursday October 19, 6:30-7:30 PM, Sequoya Library

Sunday, October 22, 1:30-2:30 PM, Monona Public Library

Thursday, November 16, 6:30-7:30 PM, Sequoya Library

Sunday, November 19, 1:30-2:30 PM, Monona Public Library

Thursday, November 30, 6:30-7:30 PM, Festival Foods