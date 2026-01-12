7 pm on 2/12 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 2/13-14. $42-$25.

media release: Get ready Madison! Amir K, fresh off a world tour with the hilarious Theo Von, is heading to Comedy on State for his solo debut. Known for his unique approach to stand-up, Amir delivers performances that are truly unforgettable. His improvised style and distinctive delivery are as unpredictable as they are entertaining. Amir’s impeccable character work and captivating storytelling ability make him a crowd favorite wherever he performs.

Based in Los Angeles, Amir is a regular at the world’s top comedy clubs, including The Comedy Store, Comedy Cellar, Laugh Factory, and Improv. Don’t miss your chance to experience this comedy sensation live as he brings his dynamic show to Madison. It’s stand-up like you’ve never seen before!