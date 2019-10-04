Amit Peled & Daniel del Pino

press release: In-the-know musical audiences appreciate Salon Piano Series’ dedication to 19th Century European salon-style concerts and their ability to attract gifted new artists. This year the Series presents three new award-winning pianists, brings back three favorites, and ends the season introducing the well-known New York jazz pianist, Bill Charlap, to Madison. Tickets are now on sale at salonpianoseries.org.

Friday, October 4, 2019 7:30 pm and Saturday, October 5, 2019 7:30 pm Their program will include cello sonatas by Beethoven, Cassadó, and Strauss. After hearing Peled, The New York Times reported, “A glowing tone, a seductive timbre and an emotionally pointed approach to phrasing that made you want to hear him again.”

Tickets are $50 at the door or $45 in advance.