Amores Perros

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

THURS., 7/9, 7 p.m.

AMORES PERROS

R, 2000, 153 mins. | Spanish with English subtitles 

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Cast: Emilio Echevarria, Gael Garcia Bernal, Goya Toledo

Before he wowed moviegoers with Hollywood productions like Birdman and The Revenant, Alejandro González Iñárritu made his feature debut with this highly acclaimed triptych of stories all linked by a disastrous car crash. As the tales unfold, cruelty, chaos, and compassion are revealed. A new 4Krestoration will be screened, presented with the support of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies at UW-Madison (UWLACIS).

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
Movies
608-262-3627
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