Amores Perros
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
THURS., 7/9, 7 p.m.
AMORES PERROS
R, 2000, 153 mins. | Spanish with English subtitles
Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu
Cast: Emilio Echevarria, Gael Garcia Bernal, Goya Toledo
Before he wowed moviegoers with Hollywood productions like Birdman and The Revenant, Alejandro González Iñárritu made his feature debut with this highly acclaimed triptych of stories all linked by a disastrous car crash. As the tales unfold, cruelty, chaos, and compassion are revealed. A new 4Krestoration will be screened, presented with the support of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies at UW-Madison (UWLACIS).