Amos Lee, Jensen McRae

press release: Amos Lee has shared a new video for “Worry No More” today, bringing to life the recently-released single from his upcoming album Dreamland (February 11 / Dualtone Records). Directed by George Mays, the visual celebrates the sights and sounds of Lee’s hometown community of Philadelphia while embodying the song’s lyrical embrace of tranquility amidst calamity. The audio and visual come together to form a moving ode to discovering inner peace through the things you love: finding “beauty in the broken lines,” as Lee describes it. Notably, the video sets the “Worry No More” lyric “Spanish sketches, playground smiles” against a scene of him playing guitar in Philadelphia’s Star Garden Park, the actual park where he grew up playing as a kid. Throughout the video the lens is also turned to other Philadelphians as they share their own small but profound moments of joy.

Watch the “Worry No More” visual here.

Pre-order Dreamland here: https://www.dualtonestore.com/ collections/amos-lee

“Worry No More” is a poignant example of the upcoming album as perhaps Lee’s deepest turn inward as a songwriter, opening up about his own struggles with anxiety, isolation, and despair in an effort to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health. But, as “Worry No More” details, Lee is prone to meet these challenges with a sense of unwavering optimism and a penchant for connectivity. The song currently has over 2 million streams on Spotify and is in the top three most played at Americana radio. Around World Mental Health Day this month, Lee also joined the Depresh Mode show with Webby ‘Best Comedy Podcast’ winner John Moe for a candid, enlightening - even funny - conversation about his own history with anxiety, his adversities during the pandemic and what he’s learned about keeping that negativity at bay.

Listen to Amos’ episode of Depresh Mode here: https://maximumfun.org/ episodes/depresh-mode/amos- lee-gets-deep-gets-dark-makes- jokes/